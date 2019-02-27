Sypien had faced multiple criminal charges in Kane County

A St. Charles Township home on Bittersweet Road owned by Mark Sypien, who fled California after allegedly killing a man, was surrounded by police Wednesday after Sypien shot himself in the head on the front lawn. Police say Sypien's parents reside in the home. (Photo by)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Mark A. Sypien, died Feb. 27 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after he fled California where it is alleged he killed a man on Sunday. Sypien, who was found shot at 3 p.m. Feb 27 on the lawn of his family home in St. Charles, also had a criminal history and legal troubles in Kane County.

Court records show that Sypien was charged with domestic battery in 2003 and 2004. He was charged with violating orders of protection in 2004, 2005 and 2006 while the victim lived in Elburn and he lived in Blackberry Township, near Geneva.

Sypien pleaded guilty to interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and was found guilty of violating an order of protection. Other charges were discharged for probation and he was ordered to pay fines and go to family counseling, court records show.

In 1993, Sypien was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer in St. Charles and was found guilty of both, court records show.

In 2003, Sypien was charged with felony forgery in Elburn, but the charges were dropped when he made $1,500 restitution to a condominium association, court records show.

More recently, Sypien was a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed in 2017 in which a Geneva man alleged Sypien forged his signature in a quit-claim deed on a South Elgin property, transferring property they owned as joint tenants to Sypien only. The case is still pending.

Sypien was also charged in 2015 with driving with a suspended license in South Elgin, a traffic complaint that is also still pending.

Those court records list Sypien's address in the 3N600 block of Bittersweet Road, St. Charles Township, while he was living in California. Police said that address is where his parents live.

Sypien has an extensive criminal history in nearby DeKalb County on similar violations.

Court records show Sypien also had extensive traffic violations, mostly for speeding.