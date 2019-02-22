Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, March 4, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Burglary

• A cash register valued at $1,000 reportedly was stolen and a window was broken at 1:23 a.m. Feb. 17 at Heaven’s Beauty Hair & Spa, 2125 63rd St. Damage to the window was estimated at $500.

• Jewelry and gold coins valued at more than $1,500 and prescription medication reportedly were stolen at 2:48 p.m. Feb. 15 from a house in the 6500 block of Main Street.

Property damage

The tires of two cars reportedly were damaged Feb. 15 at Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, 3008 Finley Road.

Theft

• Ljubomir Regoja, 59, of the 100 block of Pierce Avenue, Wheaton, was charged at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 12 with felony retail theft at Home Depot, 2000 Butterfield Road.

• Madeline M. Clifford, 24, of the 700 block of Casa Solana Drive, Wheaton, was charged at 3:32 p.m. Feb. 14 with retail theft at Jewel-Osco, 1148 Ogden Ave.

• Jason C. Betancourt, 40, of the 1200 block of Mansfield Street, Woodridge, was charged at 4:03 p.m. Feb. 14 with two counts of felony retail theft and retail theft (previous convictions) at TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, 7349 Lemont Road.

• Jacob J. Menth, 24, of the 7300 block of Scot Ter, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was charged at 7:13 p.m. Feb. 18 with misdemeanor retail theft at Fry’s Electronics, 3300 Finley Road.

Westmont

Marijuana possession

Donald McCurdy, 18, of the 9100 block of West Cermak Road, North Riverside, was charged at 4:11 a.m. Feb. 23 with unlawful possession of marijuana, driving without a valid license, improper lane use, and possession of alcohol by a minor in the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Property damage

A fence was reported damaged on an unknown date and time in the 200 block of South Richmond Avenue. The estimated loss is $100.

Theft

• A necklace valued at $150 reportedly was stolen between 9 a.m. Feb. 17 and 7 a.m. Feb. 18 from a house in the 500 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• A license plate valued at $26 reportedly was stolen between 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 11:20 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 1000 block of South Williams Street.

Traffic violations

• Jesus Martinez-Magallon, 22, of the 1200 block of North 35th Avenue, Melrose Park, was charged at 11:51 a.m. Feb. 18 with driving without a valid license and no front license plate in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Coco Collins, 53, of the zero to 100 block of South Poteet Avenue, Inverness, was charged at 7:35 a.m. Feb. 19 with driving with a revoked license and obstructing identification in the 600 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• David Piecz, 38, of the 900 block of South Lake Court, Westmont, was charged at 5:04 p.m. Feb. 19 with driving on a revoked license and speeding in the 900 block of South Williams Street.

• Gabriel Hardnett, 22, of the 800 block of South 21st Avenue, Maywood, was charged at 8:57 a.m. Feb. 20 with driving on a suspended license, no front license plate, improper display of registration and no insurance in the 300 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Julian Gonzalez, 26, of the 1400 block of North Webster Street, Naperville, was charged at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 20 with driving on a suspended license, suspended registration and no insurance in the 400 block of North Cass Avenue.

• Maximino Jacobo, 54, of the 3600 block of South Wood Street, Chicago, was charged at 9:27 a.m. Feb. 21 with driving without a valid license, disobeying a stop sign and no insurance in the 900 block of Oakwood Drive.

• Chantas King, 29, of the 3100 block of West 145th Street, Posen, was charged at 11:52 p.m. Feb. 21 with driving with only one working headlight and no insurance in the zero to 100 block of West 59th Street.

• Tina Bajorek, 46, of the 4900 block of Edward Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged at 8:29 p.m. Feb. 22 with driving on a suspended license and driving with only one working tail light in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.