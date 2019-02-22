June 03, 2024
Suburban News
Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, March 4, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Burglary

• A cash register valued at $1,000 reportedly was stolen and a window was broken at 1:23 a.m. Feb. 17 at Heaven’s Beauty Hair & Spa, 2125 63rd St. Damage to the window was estimated at $500.

• Jewelry and gold coins valued at more than $1,500 and prescription medication reportedly were stolen at 2:48 p.m. Feb. 15 from a house in the 6500 block of Main Street.

Property damage

The tires of two cars reportedly were damaged Feb. 15 at Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse, 3008 Finley Road.

Theft

• Ljubomir Regoja, 59, of the 100 block of Pierce Avenue, Wheaton, was charged at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 12 with felony retail theft at Home Depot, 2000 Butterfield Road.

• Madeline M. Clifford, 24, of the 700 block of Casa Solana Drive, Wheaton, was charged at 3:32 p.m. Feb. 14 with retail theft at Jewel-Osco, 1148 Ogden Ave.

• Jason C. Betancourt, 40, of the 1200 block of Mansfield Street, Woodridge, was charged at 4:03 p.m. Feb. 14 with two counts of felony retail theft and retail theft (previous convictions) at TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, 7349 Lemont Road.

• Jacob J. Menth, 24, of the 7300 block of Scot Ter, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was charged at 7:13 p.m. Feb. 18 with misdemeanor retail theft at Fry’s Electronics, 3300 Finley Road.

Westmont

Marijuana possession

Donald McCurdy, 18, of the 9100 block of West Cermak Road, North Riverside, was charged at 4:11 a.m. Feb. 23 with unlawful possession of marijuana, driving without a valid license, improper lane use, and possession of alcohol by a minor in the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Property damage

A fence was reported damaged on an unknown date and time in the 200 block of South Richmond Avenue. The estimated loss is $100.

Theft

• A necklace valued at $150 reportedly was stolen between 9 a.m. Feb. 17 and 7 a.m. Feb. 18 from a house in the 500 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• A license plate valued at $26 reportedly was stolen between 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 11:20 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 1000 block of South Williams Street.

Traffic violations

• Jesus Martinez-Magallon, 22, of the 1200 block of North 35th Avenue, Melrose Park, was charged at 11:51 a.m. Feb. 18 with driving without a valid license and no front license plate in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• Coco Collins, 53, of the zero to 100 block of South Poteet Avenue, Inverness, was charged at 7:35 a.m. Feb. 19 with driving with a revoked license and obstructing identification in the 600 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• David Piecz, 38, of the 900 block of South Lake Court, Westmont, was charged at 5:04 p.m. Feb. 19 with driving on a revoked license and speeding in the 900 block of South Williams Street.

• Gabriel Hardnett, 22, of the 800 block of South 21st Avenue, Maywood, was charged at 8:57 a.m. Feb. 20 with driving on a suspended license, no front license plate, improper display of registration and no insurance in the 300 block of West Ogden Avenue.

• Julian Gonzalez, 26, of the 1400 block of North Webster Street, Naperville, was charged at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 20 with driving on a suspended license, suspended registration and no insurance in the 400 block of North Cass Avenue.

• Maximino Jacobo, 54, of the 3600 block of South Wood Street, Chicago, was charged at 9:27 a.m. Feb. 21 with driving without a valid license, disobeying a stop sign and no insurance in the 900 block of Oakwood Drive.

• Chantas King, 29, of the 3100 block of West 145th Street, Posen, was charged at 11:52 p.m. Feb. 21 with driving with only one working headlight and no insurance in the zero to 100 block of West 59th Street.

• Tina Bajorek, 46, of the 4900 block of Edward Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged at 8:29 p.m. Feb. 22 with driving on a suspended license and driving with only one working tail light in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois