Police Reports: Downers Grove and Westmont for Jan. 9, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DOWNERS GROVE

Trespassing

Linda M. Sanders, 51, of the 10500 block of Leavitt Avenue, Chicago, was charged Jan. 3 with criminal trespass to land at Advocate Home Health and Hospital, 3075 Highland Parkway.

Burglary

A large rock was used at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 6 to smash a window at Napelton Aston Martin, 217 Ogden Avenue. Security camera footage shows a man stepping through the broken window and unlocking a door, which two other men enter. Moments later, the Jeep Grand Cherokee that the men arrived in left the property.

Property damage

Tires of two cars reportedly were slashed sometime Dec. 20 or 21 while parked in a driveway in the 1700 block of Hawkins Avenue.

• A tire of a car reportedly was slashed sometime Dec. 20 or 21 in the 1800 block of Hatch Street.

Retail theft

• Sreevalli Koganti, 58, of the 2600 block of Ginger Woods Drive, Aurora, was charged at 3:52 p.m. Dec. 21 with retail theft at Fry’s Electronics, 3300 Finley Road.

• David Meeks, 59, of the 5400 block of West Haddon, Chicago, was charged at 2:24 p.m. Dec. 31 with retail theft and possession of drug equipment at Home Depot, 2000 Butterfield Road.

• Samer O. Dabbouseh, 43, of the 200 block of Ann Street, Lombard, was charged with retail theft at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 22 at Fry’s Electronics, 3300 Finley Road.

• Muhamad S. Faiz, 24, of the 500 block of Creekwood Court, Westmont, was charged at 6:40 p.m. Dec. 28 with retail theft, obstructing identification and trespassing at 7-11, 5205 Fairview Ave.

Resisting arrest

Tatiana C. Brown, 26, of the 1400 block of Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, was charged at 6:29 a.m. Dec. 29 with resisting, obstructing or disarming a police officer at Red Roof Inn, 1113 Butterfield Road.