Semitrailer crash closes Plank Road for 7 hours

A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office vehicle blocks access to Plank Road at its intersection with Lukens Road on Saturday morning in rural Sycamore. The stretch between Lukens and Moose Range roads was closed about seven hours, from about 7 a.m. to about 2 p.m., after an eastbound semi-trailer hauled by a 2014 Freightliner driven by Alexis Palencia, 25, of Hampshire, slid into the south ditch and took out a utility pole, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. (Christopher Heimerman)

SYCAMORE – An overturned double-wide semi-trailer lay across Plank Road between Moose Range and Lukens Roads, closing the roadway Saturday morning.

A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was blocking the passage at the intersection of Plank and Lukens roads, said the trailer slid off the south side of the road around 7 a.m. and took out a utility pole. About 8:30 a.m., the road was still closed, as officers awaited ComEd. Chief Deputy Andy Sullivan said the department will release more details on when the road might open, as soon as they’re available.

According to a message from a member of the sheriff's office left just before 2 p.m., the passage had been reopened.

While the detour – Whipple Road just about a quarter-mile to the north of Plank Road – was nearby, traffic – westbound, particularly – was starting to bottleneck about 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.