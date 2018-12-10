December 19, 2023
High school sports roundup for Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018

By Shaw Local News Network
Crystal Lake Central logo

The D155 Predators scored four goals in the third period to rally for a 5-3 victory over Highland Park on Sunday at Centennial Ice Arena in Highland Park.

The Predators trailed after two periods, 3-1.

Dylan Poulin (who attends Crystal Lake Central) and Brennan Kelly (Prairie Ridge) had two goals apiece, and Andrew Wilkinson (CLC) scored one. Goalie Marissa Paaske (CLC) made 32 saves.

Crystal Lake South 4, KINGS 1: At Leafs Ice Centre in West Dundee, the Gators got goals from Midas Bacidore, Evan Jewson, Jason Dabrowski and AJ Fattori in a victory over KINGS.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois