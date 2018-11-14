Reopening of Brandon Road bridge pushed

The reopening of the Brandon Road bridge has been pushed back until Nov. 30 because of continued repair problems.

The drawbridge over the Des Plaines River had been tentatively slated to open Tuesday after being shut down for software and electrical problems related to the center lock mechanism, according to information from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“There continues to be electrical and software performance issues that are more substantial than initially thought,” IDOT spokesperson Guy Tridgell said in an email Tuesday.

The bridge was closed Nov. 2 in the latest of repeated problems related to the center lock, which connects the two ends of the drawbridge.

The bridge is located in Joliet Township.