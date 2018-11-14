November 30, 2023
News - Joliet and Will County
News - Joliet and Will CountyJoliet FocusAlerts | The Herald-NewsBreaking | Herald-NewsBusiness | Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Herald-NewsFelony FilesGovernment | Herald-NewsLocal News | Herald-NewsNation & World | Herald-NewsNew LenoxPolice Reports | Herald-NewsState | Herald-NewsWill County
News - Joliet and Will County

Reopening of Brandon Road bridge pushed

By Bob Okon
Traffic flows along the Brandon Road Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Traffic flows along the Brandon Road Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (Eric Ginnard)

The reopening of the Brandon Road bridge has been pushed back until Nov. 30 because of continued repair problems.

The drawbridge over the Des Plaines River had been tentatively slated to open Tuesday after being shut down for software and electrical problems related to the center lock mechanism, according to information from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“There continues to be electrical and software performance issues that are more substantial than initially thought,” IDOT spokesperson Guy Tridgell said in an email Tuesday.

The bridge was closed Nov. 2 in the latest of repeated problems related to the center lock, which connects the two ends of the drawbridge.

The bridge is located in Joliet Township.

JolietJoliet Township
Bob Okon

Bob Okon

Bob Okon covers local government for The Herald-News