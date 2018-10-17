Joliet pays $95,000 in Hales’ separation agreement

David Hales, the city manager for Bloomington, (right) speaks to Steve Jones, deputy city manager (Eric Ginnard)

Joliet will pay now former City Manager David Hales nearly $95,000 to end his contract with the city.

The separation agreement approved by a 6-2 vote Tuesday came with a unanimous vote to end his contract with the city.

Hales thanked the city council and staff for his time in Joliet and left the meeting, declining to comment when approached by The Herald-News as he walked away from the council chambers.

The agreement gives Hales five of the six months of pay, or just under $90,000, he was entitled to under his contract if his services were terminated by the city. He also receives $5,375 in unused vacation time.

Hales also will keep health care benefits with the city through January.

"I just want to extend my sincere appreciation for the honor and privilege of serving the city of Joliet," Hales told the council, as he also commended city staff. "It's been really a humbling experience to be part of the Joliet family and serve alongside them."

He then shook the hands of council members, Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and department heads at the meeting before walking out of the council chambers.

Hales' contract provided him no severance pay if he had resigned.

He leaves the $215,000 a year job in the 11th month of a three-year contract. Hales started in November 2017, coming from Bloomington where he had been city manager for nine years.