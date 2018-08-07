DeKalb County Police reports for Aug. 8, 2018

DeKalb city

• Diamond Thompson, 18, of the 1200 block of Rushmoore Drive, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 1, with criminal trespass to land.

• Frank W. Schermerhorn, 37, of the 1200 block of Sycamore Road, was charged Thursday, Aug. 2, with domestic battery.

• Erik R. Carrillo-Noriega, 26, of the 900 block of North 13th Street, was charged Friday, Aug. 3, with biting dogs and animals.

• Kenneth L. Byndom, 36, of the 1600 block of Plum Street in Aurora, was charged Friday, Aug. 3, with driving on a suspended license.

• Maurice Pool, 32, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, was charged Friday, Aug. 3 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Avery D. Pipes, 22, of the 1400 block of Twombly Road, was charged Friday, Aug. 3, with resisting a peace officer and retail theft.

• Jessica J. Baird, 30, of the 700 block of Ellwood Avenue, was charged Friday, Aug. 3, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Juan Cisneros, 44, of the 1300 block of Eagle Road in Elgin, was charged Saturday, Aug. 4, with driving on a suspended license.

• Marcqus A. Hill, 30, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, was charged Saturday, Aug. 4, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Deniro M. Torrence, 22, of the 800 block of Fotis Drive, was charged Saturday, Aug. 4, with unlawful use of a weapon.

DeKalb County

• Korina Kourlesis, 31, of the 200 block of West Lafayette Street in Ottawa, was charged Monday, Aug. 6, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Colleen Newton, 35, of the 5N500 block of state Route 47 in Maple Park, was charged Sunday, Aug. 5, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Jaime Lopez-Medina, 44, of the 100 block of Lorlyn Circle in Batavia, was charged Saturday, Aug. 4, with speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone and no valid driver’s license.

• Jessica L. Tatgee, 25, of the 900 block of Wilshire Drive in Genoa, was charged Saturday, Aug. 4, with aggravated driving while license suspended, driving while license suspended, and speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Northern Illinois University

• Christopher J. Hooker, 63, of the 500 block of Woodley Avenue, was charged Sunday, Aug. 5, with fighting within the city.

• Thomas M. Braham, 21, of the 1300 block of South Fourth Street in St. Charles, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 1, with driving on a suspended license.