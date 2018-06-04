DeKalb County Police reports for June 5, 2018

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

Ricky Golden, 37, of the 300 block of West 109th Street, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, May 29, with possession of marijuana.

Vakishierra S. Young, 29, of the 800 block of West Taylor Street, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, May 29, with domestic battery.

Clarence E. Freeman, 39, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, May 29, with criminal trespass to land.

Andrew S. Waskiewicz, 28, of the 700 block of South Second Street, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, May 30, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Alysha D. Johnson, 31, of the 600 block of Charles Street, Sycamore, was charged Wednesday, May 30, with retail theft.

Elijah Land, 20, of the 1000 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, May 30, with criminal damage to property and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

DeKalb County

Andrew M. Schillaci, 29, of the 200 block of East Comanche Avenue, Shabbona, was charged Thursday, May 31, with resisting a peace officer.

Shane Washburn, 18, of the 2800 block of North 4201st Road, Sheridan, was charged Friday, June 1, with driving under the influence.

Edward A. Aldis, 63, of the 300 block of East North Avenue, Cortland, was charged Saturday, June 2, with driving under the influence.

Liam J. Berna, 24, of the 300 block of South Third Street, Kirkland, was charged Sunday, June 3, with driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana.

Caroline M. Johnson, 46, of the 200 block of Beltram Drive, Yorkville, was charged Sunday, June 3, with driving under the influence.