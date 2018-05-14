DeKalb County police reports for May 15, 2018

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb County

Gavin J. Caruso, 20, of the 1700 block of Cumberland Road, Aurora, was charged Friday, May 11, with unlawful use of a weapon and civil possession of marijuana.

Todd Crozier, 49, of the 1400 block of Kennedy Drive, Kirkland, was charged Saturday, May 12, with driving under the influence.

Denise A. Bakken, 58, of the 300 block of West Navaho Avenue, Shabbona, was charged Sunday, May 13, with driving under the influence and resisting a peace officer.

Hinckley police

Jeffrey T. Reading-Mathena, of the 500 block of Meadow Lane, Hinckley, was arrested Sunday, May 13, on warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and felony disorderly conduct.