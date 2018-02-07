Police Reports: Glen Ellyn and Wheaton for Feb. 8, 2018

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

GLEN ELLYN

Property damage

The rear passenger tire of a car reportedly was slashed between 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 10 a.m. Jan. 25 while it was parked at the Glen Ellyn Civic Center, 535 Duane St.

DUI

• Christopher P. Donaldson, 40, of the zero to 100 block of Spring Avenue, Glen Ellyn, was charged at 12:58 p.m. Jan. 26 with driving under the influence of alcohol at Route 53 and Spring Avenue.

• Ivan Mandiola-Pineda, 26, of the zero to 100 block of Briar Street, Glen Ellyn, was charged at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 25 with DUI of alcohol in the zero to 100 block of Briar Street.

Marijuana possession

Stephen Leon Polvi, 20, of the 1S100 block of Buttercup Lane near Villa Park, was charged at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 23 with unlawful possession of marijuana in the 600 block of Roosevelt Road.

WHEATON

Battery

Bailey J. Burnham, 18, of the 1400 block of Stonebridge Circle, Wheaton, was charged at 2:06 p.m. Jan. 22 with domestic battery in the 1400 block of Stonebridge Circle.

Endangering the life or health of a child

Sabina Tagieva, 25, of the 500 block of Gundersen Drive, Carol Stream, was charged at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 25 with endangering the life or health of a child at 2031 N. Main St.

Underage drinking

Kailey Marie Baessler, 18, of the 700 block of Longfellow Drive, Wheaton; Grayson L. Clynch, 18, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Wheaton; and Noah R. Singleton, 18, of the 400 block of Langford Drive, Bolingbrook, were charged at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 27 with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 100 block of North Main Street.