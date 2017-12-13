June 21, 2024
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyAlerts | Morris Herald-NewsBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Police: Two men charged with felony for dropping objects from overpass

By HEIDI LITCHFIELD
Police lights

Police lights (Shaw Local News Network)

Joseph J. Hawks, 18, of Marseilles and Noah A Wright, 19, of Ottawa were charged by the Illinois State Police District 17 for allegedly throwing objects from an overpass at Interstate 80 mile marker 86.

On Dec. 8 at approximately 10:04 p.m., District 17 troopers responded to a report of objects being dropped off the overpass onto vehicles traveling on I-80, police said.

One trooper observed damage to the windshield of a vehicle caused by an egg, police said.

During the investigation, the two suspects and an associated vehicle were linked to incidents occurring on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, according to police.

Once they were identified, the two men were charged with felony vehicular endangerment and two misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, police said.

Crime and CourtsIllinois State Police