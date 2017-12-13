Police: Two men charged with felony for dropping objects from overpass

Joseph J. Hawks, 18, of Marseilles and Noah A Wright, 19, of Ottawa were charged by the Illinois State Police District 17 for allegedly throwing objects from an overpass at Interstate 80 mile marker 86.

On Dec. 8 at approximately 10:04 p.m., District 17 troopers responded to a report of objects being dropped off the overpass onto vehicles traveling on I-80, police said.

One trooper observed damage to the windshield of a vehicle caused by an egg, police said.

During the investigation, the two suspects and an associated vehicle were linked to incidents occurring on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, according to police.

Once they were identified, the two men were charged with felony vehicular endangerment and two misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, police said.