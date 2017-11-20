Batavia High School plans football championship game week festivities

BATAVIA – Several community events are scheduled this week to celebrate with the Batavia High School football team as it prepares for the state championship Illinois High School Association 7A game Nov. 25 in DeKalb. Ticket sales also were announced in a news release.

Community members are invited to meet all the BHS football coaches and players for interviews, photos, autographs and spirit wear sales from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre on the school campus [bataviafineartscentre.org]. The event is a chance for junior Bulldogs to meet with BHS student athletes and get a free poster signed or purchase a special-edition #OneMoreWeek T-shirt.

Pre-game ticket sales for the public are announced.

• Nov. 20, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Batavia Fine Arts Centre atrium off Wilson Street

• Nov. 21, 6 to 8 p.m., basketball ticket tables in BHS Fieldhouse hallway, entering off Main Street athletic entrance

• Nov. 22, 6 to 8 p.m., basketball ticket tables in BHS Fieldhouse hallway, entering off Main Street athletic entrance

• Nov. 23, 8 to 10 a.m., Bulldog Stadium concession stand

Also planned are a community practice and Ultimate Alumni Turkey Bowl on Nov. 23. Community members are invited to Bulldog Stadium for an 8 a.m. BHS football team practice and 9:30 a.m. team scrimmage. The Ultimate Alumni Turkey Bowl is set from 10 to 11 a.m. and all BHS alums are invited to participate. Concession stands will be open for hot cocoa.

Game day is Nov. 25 as the Batavia Bulldogs go up against the Lake Zurich Bears. The community is invited to gather on the Main Street side of Batavia High School at 1 p.m. to send off the team to Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium. The game starts at 4 p.m.

Batavia is the home team at the game. Seats are in Huskie Stadium’s westside main stands, north of the 50-yard line. All tickets cost $10. Because it is an IHSA event, all fans must pay for a ticket, with no passes allowed.

• Huskie Stadium parking is at the Convocation Center and costs $10 per vehicle. A wheelchair-accessible shuttle is available to transfer guests to Huskie Stadium.

• Items not permitted inside Huskie Stadium include bags larger than 14-by-10-by-8.5 inches, alcohol, outside food and drinks, umbrellas, confetti, laser pointers, coolers, aerosol cans, pets, unlawful items or items deemed inappropriate by staff. All patrons are subject to search.

The Ken Peddy 2017 Windmill City Classic basketball tournament gets underway this week in Batavia. The Batavia football team will be honored at halftime during the BHS vs. Wheaton Warrenville South basketball game at 9 p.m. Nov. 25.