Sterling woman dies from injuries suffered in Saturday collision

STERLING – A Sterling woman injured in a collision early Saturday died Wednesday morning at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin.

Douglas M. Strehlow, 43, of Milledgeville, was southbound on state Route 40 just north of Fulfs Road around 2:40 a.m. when he crossed the center line and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Summer D. (Anderson) Harmon, 40, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Strehlow, who was taken to CGH Medical Center in Sterling with minor injuries, was cited for improper lane usage; more charges are pending, the release said.

Harmon, an independent contractor who had delivered newspapers for Sauk Valley Media for nearly 20 years, is survived by her parents, Ernest and Crystal Anderson of Rock Falls.

McDonald Funeral Home is handling arrangements.