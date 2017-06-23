Is that really a Joliet cop showing off a gun in a Snapchat?

JOLIET — The Joliet Police Department’s Internal Affairs division is investigating what appears to be one of their officers casually showing off his weapon in a Snapchat photo.

The Herald-News obtained the photo, which appears to show a uniformed officer displaying his gun in a casual manner. The officer is inside of a vehicle with another man who is smiling.

After being contacted about the photo Friday, Joliet Deputy Police Chief Ed Gregory said it appears the officer improperly displayed his weapon and that this matter will be turned over to internal affairs.

“We’ll have to investigate this,” Gregory said.

The Herald-News was provided with an identity for the supposed gun-pointing officer. When asked to confirm the identity, Gregory said he was “95 percent sure” it might be the officer but said the matter was still being looked into. The man in the photo appears to be wearing a Joliet police officer's uniform and displaying a department-assigned weapon.

Gregory said there are certain times an officer may display a weapon in the course of official duties, such as when using force, when at a gun range or when requested to do so by an armory worker for inspection or maintenance.

What the officer is doing in the photo doesn’t appear to fit in any the department’s criteria, Gregory said.