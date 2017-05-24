Grundy County area police reports: June 1, 2017

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Sam Oliver, 68, of San Pablo, California, was arrested May 21 by the sheriff’s department and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of fraudulent checks, possession of between 30 and 100 grams of marijuana and possession of a hypodermic syringe. He was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of May 25.

• Theresa Oliver, 47, of San Pablo, California, was arrested May 21 by the sheriff’s department and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of fraudulent checks, possession of a fraudulent ID card and possession of between 30 and 100 grams of marijuana. She was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of May 25.

• Debra Buck, 45, of Braidwood, was arrested May 19 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. She posted bond and was released with a court date of June 22.