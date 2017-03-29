Grundy County area police reports: April 4, 2017

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Justin White, 24, of Morris, was arrested March 31 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He could not post bond and was held in the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of April 6.

• Sylvyna Ficarella, 31, of Morris, was arrested April 1 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She could not post bond and was held in the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of April 6.

• Sandra Haddon, 33, of Morris, was arrested April 1 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She could not post bond and was held in the Grundy County Jai pending a court date of April 6.

• Aaron Givens, 38, of Dolton, was arrested April 3 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He posted bond and was released with a court date of April 25.

• Craig DeWitt, 34, of Morris, was arrested March 29 by Morris police and charged with criminal damage to property. He could not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of April 6.

• Brandon Geiger, 31, of Morris, was arrested March 28 by Morris police on an active LaSalle County warrant for contempt of court. He was unable to post bond and was transported to the Grundy County Jail for holding.

• Augustin Chavez-Castro, 51, of Joliet, was arrested March 28 by Morris police and charged with driving while license revoked. He posted bond and was released with a court date of April 17.

• Nicholas Jett, 20, of Dolton, was arrested March 31 by Morris police and charged with driving while license revoked. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 1.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Crystal Gomez, 29, of Diamond, was arrested March 23 by the sheriff's department and charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life or health of a child. She was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of March 30.

• Juan Espino, 40, of Diamond, was arrested March 23 by the sheriff's department and charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangring the life or health of a child. He was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of March 30.

MINOOKA

• Robert Farrug, 24, of Woodridge, was arrested March 27 by Minooka police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held at the Grundy County Jail pending bond.