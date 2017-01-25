Grundy County area police reports: January 31, 2017

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Jason E. Smith, 37, of Morris, was arrested Jan. 28 by Morris police and charged with domestic battery. He could not post bond and was being held at Grundy County Jail. An initial court date is set for March 6.

• Nathan Bailey, 37, of Morris was arrested Jan. 30 by Morris police on a Grundy County warrant for failure to appear and driving under the influence. He posted bond and was releaed with a court date of Feb. 28.

• Juan Magollon-Mendoza, 32, of Morris, was arrested Jan. 30 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 27.

• Brandon Spiezio, 19, of Joliet, was arrested Jan. 30 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended and opertating an uninsured vehicle. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 27.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• James Housby, 75, of La Salle, was arrested Jan. 19 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving with a suspended license. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 27.

• Casey Crockett, 29, of Minooka, was arrested Jan 28 by the sheriff’s department on a Grundy County warrant for retail theft. He could not post bond and was being held at the Grundy County Jail.

• Anthony Garcia, 25, of Morris, was arrested Jan. 26 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 2.

• Warren Tyner, 30, was arrested Jan. 30 by the sheriff's department and charged with theft. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 6.

• Aaron Yasko, 32, of Joliet, was arrested Jan. 30 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Feb. 27.

• Jeffery Backhus, 22, of Morris, was arrested Jan. 30 by the sheriff's department and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He posted bond and was released.

MINOOKA

• Steven Michalec, 23, of Minooka, was arrested Jan. 28 by Minooka police and charged with retail theft. He posted bond and was released.

• Joseph Lucas, 35, of Minooka, was arrested Jan. 30 by Minooka police and charged with domestic battery. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail.