Grundy County area police reports: December 28, 2016

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• James Malone, 27, of Aurora, was arrested Dec. 27 by Morris police and charged with driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license. He was unable to post bond and was transported to the Grundy County Jail with a court date of Jan. 23.

• Eric Webb, 40, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 24 by Morris police and charged with contempt of court.

• Tia Krzysciak, 27, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 24 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was given a Jan. 30 court date.

• William C. Coleman, 46, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 24 by Morris police and charged with an in-state warrant.

• Jerry Klemoff, 46, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 24 by Morris police and charged with driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license. He was given a Jan. 23 court date.

• Leroy Devine, 27, of Lockport, was arrested Dec. 20 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic syringe and needle. He was booked into the Grundy County jail.

• Adrienne B. Hoffman, 31, of Romeoville, was arrested Dec. 20 by Morris police and charged with an out-of-state warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Grundy County jail.

• Carl Ellis, 24, of Wilmington, was arrested Dec. 20 by Morris police and charged with domestic battery. He was transported to the Grundy County jail to await prosecution.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Elizabeth Johnson, 34, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 24 by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance and a Will County warrant for failure to appear.

• Caitlin Dorsey, 27, of Wilmington, was arrested Dec. 21 by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and charged with contempt of court.

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

• Nicholas Zampedri, 19, of Easton, Connecticut was arrested Dec. 21 by Illinois State Police and charged with possession of more than 500 grams of marijuana. He was given a Feb. 21 court date.

MINOOKA

• Ira Crowder, 59, of Joliet, was arrested Dec. 11 by Minooka police and charged with felony driving while license suspended. He could not post bond and was transported to the Grundy County jail.