Letter: Morris Elementary deserve fair contract

To the Editor:

Think about your child’s teacher. Think about all the things that she/he does for your child. I had the opportunity to teach junior high students at Morris Elementary for 19 years. It was a distinct honor and humbling privilege.

Teachers at Morris Elementary District 54 have been working without a contract since Aug. 15. The teachers have been working diligently to try to resolve the issues fairly.

The Board of Education, along with an interim superintendent, the current superintendent, board attorneys, a mediator, a panel of teachers and the teachers’ IEA representative have met several times with some success.

However, there is no agreement at this time and only a few issues remain. While the teachers remain willing to negotiate, the board continues to attempt to bring back a proposal they dropped Aug. 12.

This lack of an agreement affects the students first and foremost, but also the community. If quality teachers are lost, then property values can be affected as well as community spirit. The teachers of District 54 are an amazing group of professionals who give their all on a daily basis. I urge interested parties to contact board members to finish the negotiations.

The community of Morris deserves a fair contract that doesn’t unfairly burden the stakeholders, while at the same time, keeps the education of Morris children at the front of the line.

Carol Anderson

Morris