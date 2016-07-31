Quilting, sewing businesses expand in Geneva

Lisa Flyte (left), owner of Creative Sewing Center, and Sally Ann Davis, owner of Aunt Sassy's Quilts, share their complementary businesses at 11 N. First St., Geneva. The two expanded their space this past spring as both businesses grew. (Photo provided)

GENEVA – For nearly six years, Sally Ann Davis and Lisa Flyte shared two separate businesses in the same work space.

Flyte owns Creative Sewing Center, 11 N. First St., Geneva, and Davis owns Aunt Sassy’s Quilts. In 2010, Davis began renting space from Flyte as a separate business selling fabric and quilting supplies within the sewing center, Davis said.

But as each woman’s business grew individually, there was less room for both in the 2,500-square-foot space, Davis said.

So, when a next-door styling salon became vacant and was available to rent, Davis said she saw an opportunity for expansion – and grabbed it.

“It was meant to be. It was time to expand,” Davis said. “There was not enough space for the both of us, [and] I wanted a better selection for fabric. I moved in here and opened up the space so we could have the two businesses together. It seemed like the thing to do. And it’s been great.”

Aunt Sassy’s location has 1,100 square feet, but instead of a separate entrance, the sewing center opens right into the quilting business, Flyte said.

“We cut a big hole in the wall to make a doorway,” Flyte said. “Our businesses are so complementary. We help each other and support each other. Having our businesses open to each other – it works really well.”

Creative Sewing Center sells embroidery machines, quilting machines, sergers, patterns, scissors and notions.

The center also offers a range of classes on how to use the machines it sells, quilting, embroidery, beginning sewing and a variety of classes for special projects.

Aunt Sassy’s sells cotton fabrics for quilting – as well as books, notions, patterns and kits related to quilting.

“For customers coming through, we try to make it transparent that there are two business – but you don’t notice there are two businesses,” Flyte said. “The expansion is new, but we have been doing it for many years. It works out great. For two businesses to work together like ours is very unusual.”

More information about Creative Sewing Center is available online by visiting www.creativesewing.biz or by calling 630-208-6789. More information about Aunt Sally’s Quilts is available online by visiting www.auntsassysquilts.com or by calling 815-787-8458.