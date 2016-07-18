McHenry District 156 releases statement, does not elaborate on alleged water polo sexual assault of Becca Dabrowski

On Monday, McHenry District 156 posted a response to a report on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” that McHenry grad Becca Dabrowski was allegedly sexually assaulted while participating in a playoff boys water polo match against Libertyville at Buffalo Grove on May 14, 2015.

The Dabrowski family has filed a Title IX complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, according to the segment. That complaint is still pending and will investigate whether McHenry, Libertyville and the Illinois High School Association handled the alleged sexual assault correctly.

Neither school district has elaborated on the result of any investigation or any punishments or changes to policy as a result of the alleged sexual assault.

"In response to the story that aired on ESPN involving a McHenry graduate, we want to assure our community that the needs, safety, and well being of our students and staff members is always our top priority. We investigate all allegations of misconduct and harassment in conjunction with law enforcement, other school districts, and all interested parties as appropriate," the statement said.

"Becca Dabrowski, the student profiled in the story, made many positive contributions to our school community and athletic program. We stand with Becca and her family in support and wish her very best in all her future endeavors."

The Northwest Herald has pending public records requests with both school districts for information regarding the alleged sexual assault. Messages left with Libertyville’s athletic department have not been returned. Athletic department officials from both schools declined to be interviewed by ESPN.