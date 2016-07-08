July 12, 2024
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry County

Algonquin police reports for July 18, 2016

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

Information in police reports is obtained from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and municipal police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Austin J. Strong, 20, 2109 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove, was arrested Friday, July 1, on two McHenry County warrants charging retail theft and possession of marijuana.

• Robert T. Baliel, 27, 432 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, July 1, with driving under the influence, disobeying a stop sign, cell phone violation and driving with a breath-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent.

• Megan L. Elisius, 29, 1035 Byron Lane #8, Elgin, was charged Saturday, July 2, with driving under the influence and driving with a breath-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent.

• Robert D. Pera, 18, 1111 Sandpebble Court, Algonquin, was charged Saturday, July 2, with two counts of domestic battery and interference with a 911 call.

• Dean R. Kramer, 29, 725 Oceola Drive, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, July 3, with two counts of domestic battery.

• James E. Palm, 59, 104 S. Main, Algonquin, was charged Wednesday, July 6, with criminal trespass to property.

• Mike Roslaniec, 57, 25225 N. Virginia, Lake Zurich, was charged Wednesday, July 6, with hit and run, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed and following too close.

• Karettus D. Davis, 39, 3110 Shenandoah Drive, Carpentersville, was charged Friday, July 8, with driving under the influence, improper lane usage, fail to signal lane change and no insurance.

