Will County judge’s son pleads guilty to 2 charges, gets probation

A Shorewood man was sentenced Monday to probation after pleading guilty to two charges stemming from a domestic incident in October 2014.

Louis D. Goode, 30, son of Will County Judge Carla Alessio-Policandriotes, pleaded guilty Monday morning in a Grundy County courtroom to a felony count of unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. Two additional charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery were dropped as part of the plea.

Goode was sentenced to 30 months of probation for unlawful restraint and 24 months of probation for domestic battery. The probation sentences will be served concurrently. Goode was sentenced to 114 days in jail, but he was given credit for 57 days already served and received day-for-day credit, meaning he won’t serve jail time.

The Illinois Supreme Court assigned the case to Grundy County Judge Robert Marsaglia. It was prosecuted by Charles Colburn of the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor’s Special Prosecution Unit.

Goode is also the stepson of Will County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tony Policandriotes. Goode was hired the Friday before the incident to work on the Will County Jury Commission by Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt, who fired Goode on his first day at work after learning of his arrest.

According to previous Herald-News reports, Goode and his girlfriend argued about money the night of Oct. 5, 2014. Goode kicked and choked the woman before dragging her by the hair to his car and making her get inside the trunk for a short period, court documents stated.

The fight resumed the next morning, and Goode threatened to kill the woman as Alessio-Policandriotes arrived to take him to his first day of work, according to previous reports.

The victim filed an order of protection later that morning, and deputies took Goode into custody at the courthouse when he left for lunch.

Colburn said court proceedings were held in Grundy County court to accommodate Marsaglia. He also said Goode’s parents did not factor into how the case was prosecuted.

“The only reason it was in Grundy County is because it was a lot easier to work with [Marsaglia’s] schedule,” Colburn said. “If the case went to trial, it would have occurred in Will County.”