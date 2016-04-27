Lincoln-Way District 210 board absences draw community concern

NEW LENOX – As Lincoln-Way District 210 tries to resolve its financial crisis, some residents have been concerned about the attendance of its board members.

“There is a lot of big stuff going on here and I must admit that it’s very evident that board members are missing tonight,” a speaker said during public comment at an April 20 board meeting, where board members Arvid Johnson and Ronald Lullo were missing. “And there have been several board members missing over the past handful of meetings.”

Johnson – originally appointed to the board in 2008 – has the most absences so far for this year, with four of seven meetings missed between Jan. 28 and April 20.

Although he missed the most meetings of any board member in 2015 (with seven absences out of 21 meetings), board Vice President Christine Glatz, who joined the board in 1993, also has missed many meetings and has consistently missed either the most or tied with a former board member for missing the most from 2008 to 2014.

In 2015, she missed six of 21 meetings, and in 2014 she missed 10 of 19 meetings, the most she’s missed since at least 2008.

Emails were sent to Johnson and Glatz seeking comment about their absences, but board President Dee Molinare responded on their behalf via email. She stated the board takes member attendance seriously and members attend as many meetings as possible.

When unable to attend, board members remain informed by reviewing packet materials and communicating with the president and superintendent to learn what was discussed or decided.

“Over the last year, we have had a number of additional meetings – including special meetings and public hearings – added to the board schedule, which can make it even more difficult to balance work, family and board obligations,” Molinare wrote in the email.

The board “fully affirms that physical attendance is superior,” and members are encouraged to attend as many meetings as possible, she wrote in the email.

The school board consists of seven members each elected to four-year terms. Members serve without pay, according to the Board of Education page on the Lincoln-Way District’s website.

Illinois School Code does not show any requirements about board member attendance.

The issue is a gray area, said Ben Schwarm, Illinois Association of School Boards deputy executive director. He said there’s nothing specifically in state statue about board members being required to attend a certain number of meetings.

“We have not heard of this as a big issue,” Schwarm said.

Between 2012 and 2014, Glatz missed the most meetings, and was absent from seven of 20 meetings in 2013 and seven of 20 in 2012. Other members either missed three or five in those years.

Glatz also tied with former member David Izzo – who was replaced by Molinare when she was appointed in 2011 – for absences in 2011, 2010 and 2008. She and Izzo missed five out of 22 meetings, five of 21 and six of 21 respectively in those years.

In 2009, she missed the most meetings, with eight absences out of 23 meetings.

Some of the meetings Glatz and Johnson missed in 2015 included ones on a district financial health and enrollment update, and response to the community about school closing scenarios.

For some meetings Glatz missed between 2012 and 2008, she was absent for action on budget adoptions, audit reports and transfer of interests from one fund to another.

Since the Lincoln-Way board decided last August to close North high school, the district has attracted heavy criticism and hundreds of Freedom of Information Act requests from residents, as well as a lawsuit.