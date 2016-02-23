Thomas will keep Nissan franchise in Joliet

JOLIET – Thomas Auto Group will keep its Nissan dealership in Joliet, the city’s economic development director said Tuesday.

Thomas currently has a Toyota/Nissan dealership at 1437 N. Larkin Ave. But plans to open a Thomas Toyota dealership in Romeoville were announced Feb. 11 by that village.

The Nissan franchise is staying at the Joliet location, Economic Development Director Steve Jones said.

Jones said he spoke late Monday with Jim Thomas, one of the owners, and was told Nissan is staying in Joliet while Toyota will move to Romeoville.

"We're pleased that Nissan is staying," Jones said.

Jones said Thomas may use the space vacated by the Toyota relocation to expand its Nissan facilities.

Thomas management has not returned numerous calls from The Herald-News seeking comment on the future of the Joliet location. Joliet officials also had been trying to reach Thomas management since Romeoville Mayor John Noak announced the future Toyota of Romeoville franchise during a State of the Village address.

Car dealers at times are limited in what they can say about new locations because of agreements with manufacturers.

Joliet officials have said that they had previous discussions with Thomas management about incentives for the Larkin Avenue location because the dealer was looking to expand the facility to comply with manufacturer requirements.

Thomas Auto Group also has a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership and a Kia dealership in Highland, Indiana.