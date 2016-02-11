Grundy County area police reports: February 18, 2016

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Brian S. Holley, 36, of Diamond, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Feb. 10 on a charge of violation of order of protection. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Daniel M. White, 47, of Minooka, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Friday on a charge of contempt of court.

• Gabriella A. Roberts, 28, address not listed, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Saturday on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. She was given a March 16 court date.

• Jeremiah R. Neikirk, 35, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Saturday on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was given a March 1 court date.

• Brooke E. Mol, 35, address not listed, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Sunday on a Kendall County warrant for a charge of violating a court order. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Breuna A. Jones, 23, of Joliet, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Sunday on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for a charge of battery. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

MORRIS

• Robert J. Carnes, 46, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police on a Will County warrant. During execution of the search warrant, Carnes was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana (less than 2.5 grams) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released with a notice to appear.

• Jared Hendricks, 18, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and illegal transportation of liquor by a driver. Hendricks was given a court date and transported to his residence.

• Luke D. Williams, 20, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.