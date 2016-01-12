Will County will likely loosen restrictions on keeping chickens

JOLIET – Pending the full Will County Board’s approval, housing chickens on residential properties in unincorporated Will County just got a little easier.

The County Board’s Land Use and Development Committee on Tuesday signed off on changes to the county’s ordinance that governs the keeping of chickens in residential zoning districts.

Currently, prospective chicken owners have to “jump through a lot of hoops” to own chickens through Will County, said committee member Bob Howard, D-Beecher.

Fees are as high as $1,500, he said.

“Some people, they just want eggs. That’s some expensive eggs,” Howard said.

Under the ordinance, the minimum lot area for the keeping of chickens is 12,500 square feet. Roosters are still not allowed.

Howard said residents must still obtain the proper building permits if they intend to build a permanent hen structure.