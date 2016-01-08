2 charged in Joliet Township homicide

JOLIET TOWNSHIP – Two teens have been charged with murder in the death of a 62-year-old man outside his home Thursday night.

A woman who lived with Robert J. Bielec told Will County sheriff’s police that about 10:50 p.m. she heard arguing outside the house in the 1700 block of Houston Avenue and then a loud noise, according to Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson. She went outside to find Bielec lying in the driveway.

Police believe Bielec had been arguing with Blaique P. Morgan, 19, and a 17-year-old boy when he was struck in the head with a pipe or crowbar, Ackerson said.

Bielec was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 p.m., according to the Will County Coroner's Office. An autopsy performed Friday showed he died from blunt-force trauma.

"Detectives worked through the night and learned the victim had some ongoing disputes with his neighbors," Ackerson said.

About 3 p.m. Friday, Morgan and the 17-year-old were questioned and agreed to be interviewed at the investigations office.

"They were cooperative [but] after the interviews were completed we reviewed the case with the Will County State's Attorney's Office and had charges approved," Ackerson said.

Both suspects face three counts of murder. Morgan was booked into the Will County jail and is being held on a $1.5 million bond. The younger suspect was booked into the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Morgan lives next door to Bielec. The juvenile also lives in the area and may be related to Morgan. Police did not identify the 17-year-old Saturday, but Ackerson said he is expected to be charged as an adult when he appears in court Monday.

Morgan was arrested last February by Joliet police on charges of battery and aggravated battery to a police officer. He pleaded guilty in August and was sentenced to two years of court supervision.