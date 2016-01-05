June 03, 2024
News - Grundy County
Grundy County area police reports: January 6, 2016

By Shaw Local News Network
Handcuffs

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Mindy J. Wilburn, 33, of Coal City, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a Grundy County failure to appear warrant for charges of bringing contraband into a penal institution and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Grundy County jail.

• Karisa K. Cox, 24, of Joliet, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a drug court sanction. She was booked into the Grundy County jail.

• Austin J. Stump, 19, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a drug court sanction. She was booked into the Grundy County jail.

• Caroline A. Schafer, 30, of Texas, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Monday on a charge of driving under the influence. She was also cited for improper lane use. She was given a Jan. 25 court date.

CHANNAHON

• James F. Condon, 33, of Channahon, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

Shaw Local News Network