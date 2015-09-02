Chamber Chat: Festival of the Vine set for this weekend in Geneva

This Friday, the award-winning Festival of the Vine commences in Geneva. This three-day festival is a wine and food lovers delight. Under a grand outdoor tent at Fourth and State streets, you can buy a variety of wines by the glass, dine on everything from gourmet to deli and enjoy free musical entertainment.

Geneva restaurants will be creating a culinary display of specialties, including Italian, Mexican, savory appetizers and delectable desserts. What a delicious way to sample 22 of our local restaurants.

Looking for tips on spicing up an autumn dish? Food demonstrations by Geneva businesses begin Saturday and continue through Sunday. Times and topics are listed in a brochure that is available around town and on the Geneva Chamber of Commerce website, www.genevachamber.com.

The Festival of the Vine celebration takes on a harvest-time feel of its own with a fall fresh floral market provided by the Geneva Ace Garden Center. The floral market, taking place Friday through Sunday on the courthouse lawn, blossoms with mums and a variety of brightly colored fall flowers. As an added bonus, enjoy the musical stylings of Dennis O’Brien from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday.

Throughout the weekend, Geneva shops and restaurants will offer specials. Some sell out quickly and require reservations, so plan accordingly. You won’t want to miss these once-a-year happenings.

Adding to the atmosphere of the festival will be complimentary horse-drawn antique carriage rides and trolley rides. Carriage rides will be offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And you can hop on the trolley Saturday and Sunday to take you between festival events.

The popular Arts and Craft Show will feature the works of talented local and out-of-state artisans. The show, on the courthouse lawn and Campbell Street, will be Saturday and Sunday.

Please join us Friday through Sunday for flavor and fun at the 34th annual Festival of the Vine.

For information about the festival, including activity times, and other chamber events, please call 630-232-6060.

• • •

Festival of the Vine also marks the end of the Community 50/50 Raffle. The pot continues to grow. Sales continue through Saturday, with the drawing Sunday on the entertainment stage. Don’t let the opportunity to win pass you by. Buy tickets at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce office, 8 S. Third St., Geneva; from any member of the participating nonprofit groups; or at the event itself.

For information about the raffle, including a list of participating organizations, visit www.genevachamber.com/raffle.php.

• Laura Rush is communications manager for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Her column runs the second Tuesday of each month. Contact her at editorial@kcchronicle.com.