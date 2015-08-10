Century Tile and Carpet closing its Joliet location

JOLIET – Century Tile and Carpet is in the process of closing its Joliet location on Larkin Avenue.

Peter Collaros, president of Century Tile and Carpet, said Monday the company’s lease for 1395 N. Larkin Ave. expired recently and Century Tile and Carpet decided not to renew. He declined to specify why the decision not to renew was made.

Collaros said Century Tile and Carpet has been in the Joliet location for just less than 10 years.

Store employees in Joliet have been offered positions in the company’s 11 other locations in the Chicago region, including Bolingbrook and Naperville, Collaros said.

Customers in the Joliet area will be welcomed to shop at the Bolingbrook or Naperville locations, according to a company news release.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk declined Monday to comment on the store’s closure.