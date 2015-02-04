Municipal leaders question corridor project linking Caton Farm, Bruce roads

JOLIET — A long-range plan to build a highway linking Caton Farm and Bruce roads to a new bridge over the Des Plaines River was met with opposition Tuesday during a meeting of the Will County Board’s Public Works and Transportation Committee.

The planned route for east-west traffic through the central part of the county has been talked about since 1999. Since 2009, Will County officials have moved forward on an agreed-upon route.

A phase I study of the route is awaiting the Illinois Department of Transportation’s approval.

But a recent letter sent to IDOT from all but one of the nine municipalities affected by the project urges the state to hold off on its approval of the study, saying alternatives should be reconsidered.

Officials from the Village of Homer Glen, Plainfield Township, Lockport Township and Crest Hill were among those that signed the letter. Collectively, they do not take issue with the proposed bridge, but the planned highway.

Michael Salamowics, development services director for the Village of Homer Glen, told the Public Works and Transportation Committee on Tuesday they are concerned that “once the phase I study was approved, that the preferred alignment would be locked in.”

“There are still some questions and concerns on how this project will affect all the communities involved here,” he said. “This is not something to be taken lightly.”

Richard Schroeder, a Lockport resident in the path of the proposed route, said his 70-acre farm would be “split in two” if the project moves forward. He suggested alternatives using existing roads.

“Stick to the existing roads. I can’t get from one side of the farm to the other. I’ll have to use the highway,” Schroeder said.

State Rep. Margo McDermed, a Mokena Republican and former Will County Board member, did not speak out against the preferred route on Tuesday, but said opposing voices should be heard.

A Transportation Corridor Committee was formed years ago consisting of representatives from each of the nine municipalities involved, including Will County. In 2009, the committee signed off on the route, but opponents complained on Tuesday that not all representatives were present.

Will County Highway Engineer Bruce Gould argued more than $5 million has been spent on preliminary work and that “a lot of time has been invested into this route.”

“To go back now would be considering alternatives that’s been discussed and shot down over the last 16 years,” Gould said. “I think many people who signed (the letter) weren’t aware of what they had signed.”

For example, Mayor Tom Giarrante attended Tuesday’s meeting, saying he is retracting his signature after learning more from his staff about the project, which a former city manager and attorney had signed off on years ago.