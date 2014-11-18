October 16, 2023
CenterPoint Properties announces new Joliet facility

By Shaw Local News Network

JOLIET – CenterPoint Properties will develop a loading facility for Saturn Agriculture Inc. at its Joliet intermodal center, the company announced Tuesday.

Saturn will use 14.4 acres for a facility where it will transfer local soybeans and dried distilled grain into containers that will be shipped internationally, Oak Brook-based CenterPoint said in a news release.

About eight or 10 people will be employed at the Saturn facility, CenterPoint said. Operations should begin in autumn 2015.

Saturn signed a 10-year lease on the build-to-suit facility, which includes loading, dump and storage features, CenterPoint said. The facility will be able to handle more than 200 containers a day.

CenterPoint Intermodal Center-Joliet is the largest agricultural export hub in the Midwest, according to CenterPoint. More than 105 million bushels of agricultural product are exported from the industrial park annually.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois