CenterPoint Properties announces new Joliet facility

JOLIET – CenterPoint Properties will develop a loading facility for Saturn Agriculture Inc. at its Joliet intermodal center, the company announced Tuesday.

Saturn will use 14.4 acres for a facility where it will transfer local soybeans and dried distilled grain into containers that will be shipped internationally, Oak Brook-based CenterPoint said in a news release.

About eight or 10 people will be employed at the Saturn facility, CenterPoint said. Operations should begin in autumn 2015.

Saturn signed a 10-year lease on the build-to-suit facility, which includes loading, dump and storage features, CenterPoint said. The facility will be able to handle more than 200 containers a day.

CenterPoint Intermodal Center-Joliet is the largest agricultural export hub in the Midwest, according to CenterPoint. More than 105 million bushels of agricultural product are exported from the industrial park annually.