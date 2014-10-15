October 16, 2023
CenterPoint says Joliet center at halfway point

By Shaw Local News Network

JOLIET – CenterPoint Properties said Wednesday its Joliet intermodal center is nearly half built-out after the completion of three recent projects.

The projects, which total 74 acres, include a container yard, warehouse and speculative building, according to a news release from the Oak Brook-based developer.

The recently completed projects at CenterPoint Intermodal Center – Joliet are:

• a 406,000-square-foot distribution facility for Neovia Logistics Services, which expects to handle 30,000 containers a year at the site;

• a 4-acre container yard for Bridge Terminal Transport, located adjacent to the Union Pacific Intermodal Yard;

• a 485,476-square-foot speculative building that has not yet been sold or leased.

