Spring Grove police reports for Aug. 12, 2014

• Kyle D. McGinnis, 27, 9705 343rd Ave., Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, July 21, with possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic syringe and needle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Tomas Tkadlecek, 22, 7655 Manchester Manor, Hanover Park, was charged Saturday, Aug. 2, with driving under the influence, texting while driving and improper lane use.

• Shannon Patricia Barry, 25, 3607 Overlook Drive, Richmond, was charged Sunday, Aug. 10, with driving under the influence and improper lane use.