Marengo police reports for June 5, 2014

• Michael V. Ryan, 31, 1060 Briden Drive, Unit 6, Marengo, was charged Wednesday, May 14, with theft.

• Andrew S. Townsend, 24, 818 Royal Oak Drive, Marengo, was charged Wednesday, May 14, with two counts of resisting police, illegal cell phone use while driving, driving under the influence, criminal damage to property, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Daniel G. Rivera, 24, 2847 S. Spaulding Ave., Chicago, was charged Tuesday, May 20, with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended license.

• Dekali O. Gordon, 21, 5013 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, was charged Tuesday, May 20, with retail theft and obstructing identification.

• Eric A. Niemesz, 18, 702 Spring Drive, Marengo, was charged Thursday, May 22, with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and improper lane use.

• Naomi L. Rodriguez, 29, 109 S. Washington St., Genoa, was charged Friday, May 23, with driving the wrong way on a one-way road, no valid driver’s license, driving without insurance, failure to secure a child under the age of 8, and no valid vehicle registration.