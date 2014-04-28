July 19, 2024
Woodstock police reports for April 28, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

• Bruce Heald Bowen, 31, 7107 Wainwright Dr., Wonder Lake, was charged Thursday, March 27, with two counts of retail theft.

• David R. Zoellick, 55, 274 Terry Court, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, April 2, with battery.

• Jaquelyn P. Penza, 26, 1611 Woodside Court, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, April 3, with driving under the influence and improper lane use.

• Shawn M. Sweet, 43, 680 Partridge Parkway, Genoa City, Wis., was charged Thursday, April 3, with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed.

• Gabriella M. Davis, 20, 5312 McCue Road, Union, was charged Friday, April 4, with possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and illegal use of an electronic communication device.

• Santiago Salinas-Servin, 30, 5402 Edgewood, Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, April 6, with driving under the influence, driving with blood alcohol content greater than 0.08, driving with a suspended license, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane use.

• Arturo Quintero, 18, 130 Terry Court, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, April 10, with hit and run, driving without insurance and failure to yield at an intersection.

• Joel Keith Porter, 41, 126 1/2 N. Benton St., Woodstock, was charged Friday, April 11, with two counts of aggravated assault.

• Anthony Charles Riek Jr., 40, 336 Lake Ave., Woodstock, was charged Friday, April 11, with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

• Kenneth S. Nepras, 22, 715 Clay St., Unit 2, Woodstock, was charged Saturday, April 12, with disorderly conduct, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

• Anthony Thomas Lemke, 18, 715 Clay St., Woodstock, was charged Saturday, April 12, with disorderly conduct, possession of drug equipment and consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Andrea Marie Berthoud, 38, 139 E. Todd St., Woodstock, was charged Friday, April 18, with driving under the influence and driving below minimum speed limit.

• Brian L. Boyland, 35, 930 Lake Ave., Woodstock, was charged Sunday, April 20, with battery.

• Zachary W. Devore, 20, 280 Sparrow Drive, Woodstock, was charged Friday, April 18, with driving under the influence.

