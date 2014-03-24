Algonquin police reports for March 25, 2014

• Jacob Lange, 27, 11 Galligan Road, Unit B, Gilberts, was charged Saturday, March 8, with disorderly conduct.

Stephanie R. Boc, 26, 705 Rosner Drive, Roselle, was charged Saturday, March 8, with disorderly conduct.

• Jonathan R. Rainbolt, 30, 975 Golf Course Road, Unit 6, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, March 8, with retail theft and battery.

• Deborah K. Golden, 54, 6712 Rose Ave., Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, March 10, with retail theft.

• Timothy H. Schreier, 46, 1225 Old Mill Lane, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, March 11, with domestic battery and violation of bail bond.

• Henry L. Black, 23, 535 Hill Drive, Unit 303, Hoffman Estates, was charged Thursday, March 13, with domestic battery, criminal damage to property and unlawful interference with the reporting of a domestic battery.

• Angie N. Unger, 29, 1374 Cunat Court, Unit 1A, Lake in the Hills, was charged Thursday, March 13, with leaving the scene of an accident.

• Joseph A. Pinsel, 22, 1440 Richmond Lane, Algonquin, was charged Friday, March 14, with domestic battery.

• Sabrina M. Schaefer 20, 22 Galligan Road, Gilberts, was charged Friday, March 14, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Thomas H. Fabich, 29, 318 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, March 15, with driving under the influence and driving under the influence over the legal limit.

• James L. Palella, 35, 2909 Talaga Drive, Algonquin, was charged Saturday, March 15, with driving under the influence and speeding.

• Natalie M. King, 18, 4117 Victoria Drive, Hoffman Estates, was charged Sunday, March 16, with felony retail theft.

• Jose A. Lemus, 24, 803 Hayes St., Harvard, was charged Monday, March 17, with driving with a suspende license, no safety test and possession of marijuana. He was also wanted on a warrant out of McHenry County for failure to appear on a marijuana possession charge.

• Christopher N. Kijak, 25, 457 Golf Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, March 17, with disorderly conduct.

• Janice A. Varney, 61, 8N610 Pasec Place, Elgin, was charged Thursday, March 20, with retail theft.

• Jose Garcia, 21, 20214 Harmony Road, Marengo, was charged Friday, March 21, with retail theft.