Clifford O. Hausken, 90, of Morris, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2013, at Morris Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center with his loving family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2013, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Born June 21, 1923, in Newark, he was the son of John and Ella (Olson) Hausken. He received his education in the schools of Nettle Creek. Clifford married Caroll Enerson on March 4, 1950, at the West Lisbon Lutheran Church. They farmed in Nettle Creek Township for 41 years and retired in 1991 when they moved to Morris.

Survivor’s include his wife of 63 years, Caroll of Morris; children, Gloria (Ken) Erickson and Roger (Sally) Hausken both of Morris; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Jennifer) Erickson, Trisha (Adam) Peterson, Scott Erickson, Kate Hausken, and Lauren Hausken; three great-grandchildren, Olivia and Landon Peterson, and Christopher Ryband; one sister, Frances Coop, of Morris; one sister-in-law, Geraldine Hausken of Morris; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Bernice Iverson and Syna Wise; two brothers, Ervin and Jesse Hausken.

He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Clifford enjoyed bowling, taking bank trips, going out to eat and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Radio Fund or Morris Hospital Bus Service.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.