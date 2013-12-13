Oren Samuel Banks, 85, formerly of Wilmington, Ill., and Gardner, Ill., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Winnsboro, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Ltd. & Crematory, Braidwood Chapel, 401 W. Main St., Braidwood, with visitation two hours preceding services. The Rev. Bob Fear will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Interment with military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the United Methodist Church’s in Ritchie and Braceville for missions.

For information and to sign his online guestbook, visit www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com; for information call 815-458-2336.