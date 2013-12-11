Clark L. Colman, 62, passed away peacefully at Manor Care in Normal on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013.

Born Oct. 28, 1951, in Morris, Ill., he was the son of the late Vern and Gerda (Olsen) Colman.

Raised in Verona, Ill., Clark attended Mazon High School, graduating with the Class of 1969. He was employed with the Future Bus Company in Pontiac, Ill.

Clark’s interests included fishing and hunting when he was younger, and he loved playing cards. He especially enjoyed social events and holiday parties, and spending time with family.

Surviving are two sisters, Judy (Bill) Anderson of Morris and Linda (Fred Wettering) Harlow of Verona; a brother, Tom (Darlas) Colman of Verona; nieces and nephews, Chris Venecia, Joe Cortez, Stacy (Pat) Sanders, Guy (Stephanie) Decker and Stephaney (Brian) Jones; and five great-nieces and nephews.

He was a beloved brother and uncle. His gentle soul touched the lives of many; he will be greatly missed.

Clark was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Lisa Gather.

A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St. in Morris. A private funeral service will be at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made in Clark’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St., Morris. For information, visit www.ucdaviscallahan.com or call 815-942-0084.