June 27, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Clark L. Colman

By Shaw Local News Network
Clark L. Colman

Clark L. Colman

Clark L. Colman, 62, passed away peacefully at Manor Care in Normal on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013.

Born Oct. 28, 1951, in Morris, Ill., he was the son of the late Vern and Gerda (Olsen) Colman.

Raised in Verona, Ill., Clark attended Mazon High School, graduating with the Class of 1969. He was employed with the Future Bus Company in Pontiac, Ill.

Clark’s interests included fishing and hunting when he was younger, and he loved playing cards. He especially enjoyed social events and holiday parties, and spending time with family.

Surviving are two sisters, Judy (Bill) Anderson of Morris and Linda (Fred Wettering) Harlow of Verona; a brother, Tom (Darlas) Colman of Verona; nieces and nephews, Chris Venecia, Joe Cortez, Stacy (Pat) Sanders, Guy (Stephanie) Decker and Stephaney (Brian) Jones; and five great-nieces and nephews.

He was a beloved brother and uncle. His gentle soul touched the lives of many; he will be greatly missed.

Clark was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Lisa Gather.

A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St. in Morris. A private funeral service will be at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made in Clark’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St., Morris. For information, visit www.ucdaviscallahan.com or call 815-942-0084.

Obituaries
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois