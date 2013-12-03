KCChronicle.com/preps Athlete of the Week: Batavia football’s Michael Moffatt

Why he was selected: Moffatt was instrumental in helping Batavia defeat Richards, 34-14, for the Class 6A state title on Saturday

Batavia senior wide receiver/cornerback Michael Moffatt had six receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown along with one of three Bulldogs’ interceptions during Saturday’s 6A state championship game. The Kane County Chronicle-St. Charles Bank & Trust Athlete of the Week spoke wth Chronicle sports editor Jay Schwab after helping Batavia defeat Richards, 34-14, for the school’s first football state title. The following is an edited transcript:

Your 96-yard touchdown reception from Micah Coffey in the first quarter was the longest in 6A championship history. How did the play develop? I beat my guy and I was hoping Micah could see me, and he threw a perfect ball right into my hands, and I just broke free with no one behind me. … It was a flag route.

What helped the defense prepare for Richards? I know you guys had experience [from a Week 2 loss to Richards]. [Defensive coordinator] Matt Holm does a great job watching film, and so does our new coach, [assistant Billy] Colamatteo. They both do a great job just exposing what teams do, and we just repeatedly go over it throughout the week, so it helps us a lot to always know what's coming, so it's hard for teams to pick on us.

How long will this victory take to register? I think in a couple weeks, it probably will [sink in]. But it’s just an honor to do this for this team because I know we’ve worked so hard. So just to come out every day … was huge.