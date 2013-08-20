July 05, 2024
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry CountyAlerts | Northwest HeraldBreaking | McHenry CountyBusiness | Northwest HeraldCrime & Courts | Northwest HeraldCrime Brief | Northwest HeraldEducation | Northwest HeraldGirls Swimming | Northwest HeraldGovernment | Northwest HeraldLocal Editorials | Northwest HeraldMcHenry County Local NewsMcHenry County | Northwest HeraldNation & World | Northwest HeraldPolice Reports | Northwest HeraldSoftball | Northwest HeraldSports - McHenry CountyState | Northwest Herald
News - McHenry County

Huntley police reports for Aug. 20, 2013

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

• Eric D. Pawl, 19, 1696 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 6, with underage possession of alcohol.

• A criminal damage to property report was taken Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the 10400 block of Northbridge Drive in Huntley. Several pieces of mail were lit on fire and then placed in a neighbor’s mailbox.

• A criminal damage to property report was taken Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the 10500 block of Sawgrass Lane in Huntley. Orange paint was dumped on a vehicle and driveway.

• Nicolette J. Barton, 28, 11709 Pine Way, Apt. B, Huntley, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with residential burglary, criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property, and driving while license suspended.

• Anthony V. Mears, 27, 12310 Roger Road, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, Aug. 11, with drug paraphernalia possession, driving while license suspended, suspended driver’s license possession, and driving with expired registration

Police ReportsMcHenry County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois