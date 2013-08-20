Huntley police reports for Aug. 20, 2013

• Eric D. Pawl, 19, 1696 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 6, with underage possession of alcohol.

• A criminal damage to property report was taken Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the 10400 block of Northbridge Drive in Huntley. Several pieces of mail were lit on fire and then placed in a neighbor’s mailbox.

• A criminal damage to property report was taken Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the 10500 block of Sawgrass Lane in Huntley. Orange paint was dumped on a vehicle and driveway.

• Nicolette J. Barton, 28, 11709 Pine Way, Apt. B, Huntley, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with residential burglary, criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property, and driving while license suspended.

• Anthony V. Mears, 27, 12310 Roger Road, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, Aug. 11, with drug paraphernalia possession, driving while license suspended, suspended driver’s license possession, and driving with expired registration