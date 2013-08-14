Cary police reports for Aug. 14, 2013

• Jeremiah J. Smith, 22, 926 Manchester St., Cary, was charged Tuesday, June 18, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of less than 2.5 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance, and driving without registration light.

• Kyle Evan Bernett, 23, 5903 Gardner Road, Fox River Grove, was charged Thursday, June 20, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent, and having inadequate headlamps.

• Jessica T. Stetz, 21, 406 Meadow Lane, Lake in the Hills, was charged Saturday, June 22, with driving under the influence of alcohol, operation without ignition lock device, possession of less than 2.5 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Daniel Vargas, 21, 927 Bartlett Road, Streamwood, was charged, Sunday, June 23, with battery.

• Michael Brewster, 18, 61 Margaret Terrace, Cary, was charged, Saturday, June 29, with criminal sexual assault.

• Rory K. Saylor, 21, 1213 Ardmore Drive, Cary, was charged, Saturday, June 29, with driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of 2.5 to 10 grams of marijuana.

• John P. Broznowski, 23, 416 Marquette Ave., Cary, was charged Tuesday, July 2, with domestic battery/physical contact, aggravated assault, and domestic battery/bodily harm.

• Samuel T. McDade, 20, 105 Courtney Lane, Cary, was charged Tuesday, July 2, with theft unauthorized control of less than $500.

• John R. Burgan, 31, 14411 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, July 4, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Janna M. Zimmerman, 32, 150 Bright Oaks Circle, Cary, was charged Thursday, July 4, with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

• Justin J. Kubicek, 25, 740 Coventry Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, July 6, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Zachary J. Bates, 23, 1570-2 Skyridge Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, July 7, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• John M. Glowaki, 57, 625 Spruce Tree Circle, Cary, was charged Tuesday, July 9, with domestic battery/physical contact.

• Robert F. Sanew, 74, 106 Charlotte Court, Cary, was charged Monday, July 15, with aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon/rifle.

• Connor Gannon, 19, 222 1/2 Crystal St., Cary, was charged Thursday, July 18, with possession of less than 2.5 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended driver's license, and driving without a registration light.

• Susan E. Macinnes, 54, 33 Little Marryat Road, Trout Valley, was charged Saturday, July 20, with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.