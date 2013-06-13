July 12, 2024
News - McHenry County
Harvard police reports for June 13, 2013

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car

Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

• Kenneth D. Richter, 19, 119 Bullard St., Poplar Grove, was charged Sunday, April 7, with three counts of felony theft.

• A 15-year-old Harvard boy was charged Saturday, May 4, with theft.

• Osvaldo G. Gonzalez, 22, 200 E. Diggins St., Harvard, was charged Sunday, May 5, with domestic battery.

• A 14-year-old Harvard boy was charged Tuesday, May 7, with disorderly street gang conduct.

• Daniel J. Shadle, 54, 710 Dewey St., Harvard, was charged Monday, May 27, with domestic battery.

• Trudy A. Shadle, 53, 710 Dewey St., Harvard, was charged Monday, May 27, with driving under the influence, driving with a breath-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent, and driving with no headlights when required.

• Juan Francisco Serrano-Casas, 37, 206 W. Thompson St., Harvard, was charged Friday, May 31, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and improper walking on roadway.

• Two 16-year-old Harvard boys and one 15-year-old Harvard boy were charged Friday, May 31, with possession of marijuana.

• Anthony C. Russ, 34, 1202 Eighth St., Harvard, was charged Sunday, June 2, with aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest.

• Michael J. Novak, 29, 959 Aberdeen Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, June 5, with retail theft.

• Jennifer Ann O’Grady, 38, 606 Bourn St., Harvard, was charged Wednesday, June 5, with retail theft.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois