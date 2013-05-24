McHenry police reports for May 24, 2013

• Benjamin Louis Hager, 18, 117 N. Hill Road, McHenry, was charged Friday, April 26, with disorderly conduct and unlawful use of weapon.

• Raymond L. Cooper, 56, 3421 Elm St., McHenry, was charged Friday, April 26, with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license, driving without insurance, and failing to signal.

• Dale W. Clark, 50, 1102 Front St., McHenry, was charged Saturday, April 27, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Amador Sereno, 42, 24942 W. Rollins Road, Round Lake, was charged Saturday, April 27, with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to wear seat belt, driving while license suspended, driving without insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol, and obstructed windshield.

• Elpidio Martinez, 28, 4406 Ponca St., McHenry, was charged Sunday, April 28, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood-alcohol concentration greater than 0.08 percent, improper right turn, driving without a valid license, and driving without insurance.