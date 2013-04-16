Crystal Lake police reports for April 18, 2013

• Mario Martinez, 18, 1360 Mulberry Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, March 19, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• A 15-year-old juvenile was charged Tuesday, March 19, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Daniel Christopher Pinkowski, 21, 1608 Spruce St., Spring Grove, was charged Thursday, March 28, with retail theft.

• Diana Bekere, 31, 535 Dover Court, Roselle, was charged Thursday, March 28, with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent, driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information or render aid, failure to notify of an accident, failure to reduce speed, and improper turn at an intersection.

• Two 15-year-old juveniles were charged Friday, March 22, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Samuel J. Lutz, 19, 603 Cress Creek, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, March 31, with underage possession or consumption of alcohol.

• Borica Porres, 37, 420 Ann St., Marengo, was charged Monday, April 1, with retail theft.

• Karlton Von Lee, 21, 269 Riversview Drive, Carpentersville, was charged Tuesday, April 2, with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with expired registration, driving with an obstructed view, driving with a defective windshield, and driving without license on person.

• A 14-year-old juvenile was charged Wednesday, April 3, with unauthorized possession or storage of weapons.

• A 16-year-old juvenile was charged Wednesday, April 3, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• A 17-year-old juvenile was charged Thursday, April 4, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A 16-year-old juvenile was charged Monday, April 8, with unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance and theft of an unauthorized controlled substance.

• Bruce Eugene Czaplicki, 63, 2219 Hunters Court, Spring Grove, was charged Wednesday, April 10, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent.