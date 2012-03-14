Cherry Comets volleyball wins sixth-grade tournament

Team members are (front row, from left) Mariah Burgin, Avery Lamis, Rachael Kobold, Payton Kerper and Jazmin Abbey; and (back row) Hayleigh Brokaw, Courtney Kobold, Christina Muncy, Madison Soldati and coach Deb Brokaw. (Photo contributed)

Cherry Grade School won the Holy Family Sixth-Grade Invitational Volleyball Tourney.

The Comets beat Peru Parkside 25-10, 25-12; Peru Catholic 25-10, 25-15; and Trinity 25-7, 25-15.

Cherry’s team consists of three fourth-graders, three fifth-graders and three sixth-graders. Cherry’s leading scorers for the tournament were Courtney Kobold (31 points), Madison Soldati (27) and Payton Kerper (20). Team members are (front row, from left) Mariah Burgin, Avery Lamis, Rachael Kobold, Payton Kerper and Jazmin Abbey; and (back row) Hayleigh Brokaw, Courtney Kobold, Christina Muncy, Madison Soldati and coach Deb Brokaw.