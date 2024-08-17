Mask will give presentation about Dutch Days and the Vogels

Dutch klompen can be seen all around town during Fulton's Dutch Days celebration, which is held the first weekend of May each year. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

MORRISON – Fulton resident Barbara Mask will document the origin of Fulton’s Dutch Days, which began in 1974, during her program Sunday, Aug. 25, at Morrison’s Heritage Museum.

Doors open at 1 p.m. The program begins promptly at 1:30.

Mask will illuminate the 1881 immigration of the Cornelius Vogel family to Fulton. None of the 12 children moved away from Fulton, Mask said. Local Vogel family members are especially invited to this program.

The museum at 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, is accessible to all, with a ramp at the rear of the building. There is no charge to attend. Refreshments will be served.